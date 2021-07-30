Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Nevada, Reno
CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Nevada, Reno

University of Nevada Reno is a public university within the Nevada System of Higher Education. Around 17,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Ariana Brockman | Nevada Campus Correspondent
Friday, July 30, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 

     Turning Point USA 


Liberal Organizations: 

     Freedom Alliance of Culturally Empowered Students

     Fused

     Gender, Race, and Identity Club

     Young Democrats of University of Nevada Reno

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Nevada Reno Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.6% of University of Nevada Reno employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.1% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Nevada Reno has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

The University of Nevada, Reno is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Nevada, Reno:


‘Anti-racist journey’ prompts UNR lecturer to apologize for teaching ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’

After discovering the tenets of what is referred to as "anti-racism," one University of Nevada-Reno professor will stop teaching songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep.” 


Students and alumni want statue of Colin Kaepernick on campus

Students and alumni want a statue of former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick installed at the University of Nevada-Reno.


Nevada university will not remove Gutzon Borglum’s statue from its campus

As student activism fell flat from initial uproar in 2020, University of Nevada, Reno, decided not to remove a controversial statue connected to Mount Rushmore.

