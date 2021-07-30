CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Nevada, Reno
University of Nevada Reno is a public university within the Nevada System of Higher Education. Around 17,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Freedom Alliance of Culturally Empowered Students
Fused
Gender, Race, and Identity Club
Young Democrats of University of Nevada Reno
OpenSecrets Data on University of Nevada Reno Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.6% of University of Nevada Reno employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.1% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Nevada Reno has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
The University of Nevada, Reno is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Nevada, Reno:
‘Anti-racist journey’ prompts UNR lecturer to apologize for teaching ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’
After discovering the tenets of what is referred to as "anti-racism," one University of Nevada-Reno professor will stop teaching songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”
Students and alumni want statue of Colin Kaepernick on campus
Students and alumni want a statue of former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick installed at the University of Nevada-Reno.
Nevada university will not remove Gutzon Borglum’s statue from its campus
As student activism fell flat from initial uproar in 2020, University of Nevada, Reno, decided not to remove a controversial statue connected to Mount Rushmore.