CAMPUS PROFILE: University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina is a public university within the South Carolina State University System. Around 28,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Advocates for Life
College Libertarians
College Republicans
Gamecocks for Israel
Gamecocks for Babies
John Quincy Adams Society
Network of Enlightened Women
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union (Columbia College Chapter)
Carolina Equity Alliance
Carolina Socialists
College Democrats
Diversity Speaks
Individuals Respecting Identities and Sexualities
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Pride in Professionalism
Roosevelt Institute
Students for Justice in Palestine
The Feminist Collective
Trans Student Alliance
Women LEAD
OpenSecrets Data on University of South Carolina Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.48% of University of South Carolina employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.52% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of South Carolina has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
The University of South Carolina is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
