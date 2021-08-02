Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: University of South Carolina
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

CAMPUS PROFILE: University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina is a public university within the South Carolina State University System. Around 28,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Sydney Fowler | South Carolina Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 2, 2021 4:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of South Carolina is a public university within the University of South Carolina System. Around 28,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 

Advocates for Life

College Libertarians

College Republicans

Gamecocks for Israel

Gamecocks for Babies

John Quincy Adams Society

Network of Enlightened Women

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Americans for Liberty


Liberal Organizations: 


American Civil Liberties Union (Columbia College Chapter)

Carolina Equity Alliance

Carolina Socialists

College Democrats

Diversity Speaks

Individuals Respecting Identities and Sexualities

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Pride in Professionalism

Roosevelt Institute

Students for Justice in Palestine

The Feminist Collective

Trans Student Alliance

Women LEAD


OpenSecrets Data on University of South Carolina Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.48% of University of South Carolina employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.52% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of South Carolina has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

The University of South Carolina is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about University of South Carolina:


U. of South Carolina students to stage walkout Monday morning

Google Doc screenshots leaked on Twitter reveal that protests regarding slavery and transgender rights among other topics will begin at University of South Carolina on Monday. 


Univ. of South Carolina Student Senate mandates Safe Zone Ally Training

University of South Carolina’s Student Senate passed a bill requiring all Student Government members to participate in Safe Zone Ally Training to support the LGBTQ+ community.


South Carolina student group stymied by free speech zones

Students affiliated with Young Americans for Liberty were barred from meeting on University of South Carolina’s campus.

Share this article
Staff image