CAMPUS PROFILE: Michigan State University

Michigan State University is a public land-grant university. Around 39,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at Michigan State

James Madison College Conservatives

Spartans for Israel

SpartyPAC

Students for Trump at Michigan State University

Turning Point USA at Michigan State University

Young Americans for Freedom at Michigan State University

Protect Life at MSU





Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union Students Chapter

Amnesty International MSU

Arc

College Democrats at Michigan State University

dreaMSU

JMC Kennedy Democrats

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

PRIDE People of Color Coalition (Formerly LGBTQ People of Color)

Roosevelt Institute @ Michigan State University

Spartan Pride

Spartans for Sanders

Spartans with Warren for President

Students Against Gun Violence @ MSU

Students for Pete Buttigieg

Students for Slotkin

Students United for Palestinian Rights (Formerly Students for Justice in Palestine)

TransAction

Womxn of Color: James Madison College

OpenSecrets Data on Michigan State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.96% of Michigan State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.04% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Michigan State University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

Michigan State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about Michigan State University:





MSU 'eliminates' the terms 'foreign' and 'alien'

Instead, it will replace the terms with "non-domestic" and "international." The Michigan State University Provost said the school would no longer use the terms "foreign" or "alien."





MSU had nearly 1,200 racial incident reports in 5 years. Here's how many were valid.

Michigan State University students and faculty reported nearly 1,200 racial incidents over a period of five years. Less than one percent of those reported incidents, however, were determined to be racial bias.





MSU student gov helps promote LOOTING as 'righteous' act

The Michigan State University student government shared a website promoting the practice of looting. The shared resource also claimed that Capitalism, not looting, is the "real capitalism."