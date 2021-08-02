CAMPUS PROFILE: Michigan State University
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Michigan State University is a public land-grant university. Around 39,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Michigan State
James Madison College Conservatives
Spartans for Israel
SpartyPAC
Students for Trump at Michigan State University
Turning Point USA at Michigan State University
Young Americans for Freedom at Michigan State University
Protect Life at MSU
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union Students Chapter
Amnesty International MSU
Arc
College Democrats at Michigan State University
dreaMSU
JMC Kennedy Democrats
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
PRIDE People of Color Coalition (Formerly LGBTQ People of Color)
Roosevelt Institute @ Michigan State University
Spartan Pride
Spartans for Sanders
Spartans with Warren for President
Students Against Gun Violence @ MSU
Students for Pete Buttigieg
Students for Slotkin
Students United for Palestinian Rights (Formerly Students for Justice in Palestine)
TransAction
Womxn of Color: James Madison College
OpenSecrets Data on Michigan State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.96% of Michigan State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.04% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Michigan State University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Michigan State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
