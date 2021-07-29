CAMPUS PROFILE: Chapman University
Chapman University is a private university in California. Around 7,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Chapman University Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Chapman Feminists
Chapman University Young Democrats
Queer and Trans People of Color Collective
Queer Student Alliance
Students for Justice in Palestine
OpenSecrets Data on Chapman University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 79.21% of Chapman University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 20.79% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Chapman University does not have a FIRE rating.
COVID-19:
Chapman University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Chapman University:
Chapman University hosts racially segregated 'cultural graduation celebrations'
'There is no separate graduation for exceptional academic achievement, but one for someone’s skin color,' remarked one student. The upcoming ceremonies in July and August still drew criticism for not capitalizing the 'd' in the 'disability Graduation Celebration.'
Chapman University professor under fire for joining Trump’s legal team
A Chapman University law professor is under fire by faculty members after representing President Donald Trump in one of his election lawsuits. At least 159 faculty members at Chapman signed a statement saying the professor's actions are an "attack on American democracy."
Reagan, Thatcher busts defaced at Chapman University
The defaced busts included Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Milton Friedman, Ayn Rand, and Albert Schweitzer. Students at Chapman University in Orange, California awoke Wednesday morning to find statues of various political figures defaced and accused of crimes including "racism," "homophobia," and "neo-liberalist ideology."