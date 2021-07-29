Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Chapman University
CAMPUS PROFILE: Chapman University

Chapman University is a private university in California. Around 7,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Justin Buckner | California Campus Correspondent
Thursday, July 29, 2021 4:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

     Chapman University Republicans


Liberal Organizations: 

Chapman Feminists

Chapman University Young Democrats

Queer and Trans People of Color Collective

Queer Student Alliance

Students for Justice in Palestine


OpenSecrets Data on Chapman University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 79.21% of Chapman University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 20.79% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Chapman University does not have a FIRE rating.


COVID-19:

Chapman University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

