CAMPUS PROFILE: George Washington University
George Washington University is a private university within the District of Columbia University System. Around 12,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society of George Washington University
George Washington University Network of Enlightened Women
GW College Republicans
GW for Israel
GW Young America's Foundation
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Allied in Pride
Amnesty International at GWU
Black Defiance
Business Pride Network
Delta Lambda Phi
Environmental Justice Action Network
GW College Democrats
GW Feminist Student Union
GW RAGE - Reproductive Autonomy and Gender Equity
IGNITE at GW
Kehila GW
March for Our Lives GW
oSTEM @ GWU
Out for Business
Persist GW
Progressive Student Union
Queer and Trans People Of Color Association
Roosevelt Network
Students Against Imperialism
Students for DC Statehood
Students for Justice in Palestine
Sunrise GW
Swing Left GWU
Transgender and Non-Binary Students of GWU
Undocu GW
Young Democratic Socialists of America
OpenSecrets Data on George Washington University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.45% of George Washington University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.55% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
George Washington University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
George Washington University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about George Washington University:
Liberal groups refuse to join bipartisan event with conservatives
The George Washington University College Democrats declined to participate in a Bipartisan Discussion Summit last week, citing “hesitations” about working with conservative students.
'Stunning image' shows 'toppled' George Washington statue at GWU
A number of crimes have taken place in Washington, D.C. in recent weeks as rioters ravaged the nation's capital. George Washington University, located in the city, has also had its fair share of violent protests, including the vandalism of a bust of the country's first president, George Washington.
EXCLUSIVE: GWU Student Bar Association labels Christian org a 'hate group'
Following a discussion on the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling hosted by the George Washington University Federalist Society, the Student Bar Association and law school dean sent emails condemning the invited speaker from the Alliance Defending Freedom.