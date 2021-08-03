Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: George Washington University
CAMPUS PROFILE: George Washington University

George Washington University is a private university within the District of Columbia University System. Around 12,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Juan Pablo Villasmil | DC Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society of George Washington University

George Washington University Network of Enlightened Women

GW College Republicans

GW for Israel

GW Young America's Foundation

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Liberty

 


Liberal Organizations: 


Allied in Pride

Amnesty International at GWU

Black Defiance

Business Pride Network

Delta Lambda Phi

Environmental Justice Action Network

GW College Democrats

GW Feminist Student Union

GW RAGE - Reproductive Autonomy and Gender Equity

IGNITE at GW

Kehila GW

March for Our Lives GW

oSTEM @ GWU

Out for Business

Persist GW

Progressive Student Union

Queer and Trans People Of Color Association

Roosevelt Network

Students Against Imperialism

Students for DC Statehood

Students for Justice in Palestine

Sunrise GW

Swing Left GWU

Transgender and Non-Binary Students of GWU

Undocu GW

Young Democratic Socialists of America


OpenSecrets Data on George Washington University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.45% of George Washington University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.55% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

George Washington University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

George Washington University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about George Washington University:


Liberal groups refuse to join bipartisan event with conservatives

The George Washington University College Democrats declined to participate in a Bipartisan Discussion Summit last week, citing “hesitations” about working with conservative students.


'Stunning image' shows 'toppled' George Washington statue at GWU

A number of crimes have taken place in Washington, D.C. in recent weeks as rioters ravaged the nation's capital. George Washington University, located in the city, has also had its fair share of violent protests, including the vandalism of a bust of the country's first president, George Washington.


EXCLUSIVE: GWU Student Bar Association labels Christian org a 'hate group'

Following a discussion on the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling hosted by the George Washington University Federalist Society, the Student Bar Association and law school dean sent emails condemning the invited speaker from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

