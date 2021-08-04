CAMPUS PROFILE: Pennsylvania State University
Pennsylvania State University is a public university within the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. Around 41,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Silver Wings
Students for Life
Turning Point USA at Penn State University
Uncensored America
Liberal Organizations:
Blacks in Politics
College Democrats
NextGen at Penn State
Opulence: Drag Ambassadors at Penn State
Penn State Student Lion Pride Roundtable for Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity
Planned Parenthood Generation Action at PSU
Student's Restorative Justice Initiative
United Socialists at Penn State University
OpenSecrets Data on Pennsylvania State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.50% of Pennsylvania State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.50% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Pennsylvania State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Pennsylvania State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Pennsylvania State University:
Venezuelan émigré student calls on Penn State to remove prominently displayed Fidel Castro quote
As anti-communist protests in Cuba persist, Erik Suarez is working with members of the student government to get Pennsylvania State University to remove the quote. The quote is featured on a wall in the university’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center.
Penn State student gov plans to 'interrogate' members to check for 'internal biases'
As part of the student government election process, all candidates at Penn State must participate in a workshop about “bias.” Current student government members will undergo “anti-racism training” and a mandatory reading. They will also be "interrogated" to check for "internal biases."
Penn State faculty cancels 'male-centric' 'Junior' and 'Senior' labels
The Penn State faculty senate passed "inclusive language" reform since the school grew from a "typically male-centered world." The resolution urges the university to change all written materials with the "junior/senior" label because it is "parallel to western male father-son naming conventions."