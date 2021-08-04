Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Pennsylvania State University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

CAMPUS PROFILE: Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University is a public university within the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. Around 41,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Luca Miraldi | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 1:37 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Pennsylvania State University is a public university within the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. Around 41,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 


College Republicans

Silver Wings

Students for Life

Turning Point USA at Penn State University

Uncensored America



Liberal Organizations: 


Blacks in Politics

College Democrats

NextGen at Penn State

Opulence: Drag Ambassadors at Penn State

Penn State Student Lion Pride Roundtable for Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at PSU

Student's Restorative Justice Initiative

United Socialists at Penn State University

 

OpenSecrets Data on Pennsylvania State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.50% of Pennsylvania State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.50% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Pennsylvania State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Pennsylvania State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Pennsylvania State University:


Venezuelan émigré student calls on Penn State to remove prominently displayed Fidel Castro quote

As anti-communist protests in Cuba persist, Erik Suarez is working with members of the student government to get Pennsylvania State University to remove the quote. The quote is featured on a wall in the university’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center.


Penn State student gov plans to 'interrogate' members to check for 'internal biases'

As part of the student government election process, all candidates at Penn State must participate in a workshop about “bias.” Current student government members will undergo “anti-racism training” and a mandatory reading. They will also be "interrogated" to check for "internal biases."


Penn State faculty cancels 'male-centric' 'Junior' and 'Senior' labels

The Penn State faculty senate passed "inclusive language" reform since the school grew from a "typically male-centered world." The resolution urges the university to change all written materials with the "junior/senior" label because it is "parallel to western male father-son naming conventions."

Share this article
Staff image