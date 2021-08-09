Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Towson University
CAMPUS PROFILE: Towson University

Towson University is a public university within the University System of Maryland. Around 20,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Colin Agostisi | Washington, D.C. Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 9, 2021 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:




Conservative Organizations: 


Towson University College Republicans

Turning Point USA at Towson University

 


Liberal Organizations: 


College Democrats of Towson University

GenderBLUR

In The Life

March For Our Lives Towson

Queer Student Union (QSU)

Tigers for Israel

Young Democratic Socialists of America

 

OpenSecrets Data on Towson University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.55% of Towson University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.45% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Towson University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Towson University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Towson University:


Profs declare correct grammar is racist, no such thing as standard English at symposium

Towson University hosted a virtual symposium to discuss anti-racist teaching practices. One professor argued that "correct grammar" and "standard language" only "reinforce master narratives of English."


Trump volunteer assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA hat

A Trump volunteer was ambushed in a parking lot at Towson University, where he was spit on and slapped by a student for wearing a Make American Great Again hat.


Prof: There has ‘always been a prevailing bias against conservatives’ in higher ed

One Maryland professor is speaking out against the crowd and warning others of the lack of viewpoint diversity and tolerance in American academia. Towson University professor asserts that there exists a rampant bias against conservatives within America’s colleges and universities.

