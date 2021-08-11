CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at Austin is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 40,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Texas
Horns for Life
Texas Federalist Society
The Texas Orator
Young Americans for Freedom at Texas
Young Conservatives of Texas - University Chapter
TAMID Group at UT
Liberal Organizations:
Engineering LGBQTies
Feminist Action Project
Gamma Rho Lambda
Gender & Sexuality Center: Serving Women and LGBTQA Communities
HangOut!
Jolt at UT Austin
Labyrinth Progressive Student Ministry
Liberation Coalition UT Austin Chapter
oSTEM at UT Austin
Pride and Equity Faculty Staff Association
Q++
Queer & Trans People of Color Agency
Queer Business Student Association
Students Fighting Climate Change
Students for Equity and Diversity
Texas Law Democrats
University Democrats
Women in Gaming
OpenSecrets Data on University of Texas Austin Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 91.4% of University of Texas Austin employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.9% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Texas Austin has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Texas Austin is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Texas at Austin:
‘SMOKE BOMB’ disrupts pro-life speaker at UT Austin
A pro-life speaker, Ryan Bomberger who is the president of the Radiance Foundation, spoke at a YCT event and a smoke bomb was set off outside of the lecture hall where the event took place.
UT-Austin student government leaders: House bill allowing campus carry 'dumb'
UT Austin’s Student Government President and Vice President said that a campus carry bill in the Texas Legislature is “so dumb” as the Student Government Association passed a resolution opposing campus carry.
Communist students vandalize WWI memorial at UT-Austin
UT Austin’s Revolutionary Student Front vandalized the main Littlefield Fountain on campus on International Women’s Day. The group stated that the university president was perpetuating violence against women.