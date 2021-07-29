MAP: Critical Race Theory bans by state

States are weighing bans to Critical Race Theory in their school systems.

As Campus Reform higher education fellow and former Department of Education press secretary Angela Morabito explains, Critical Race Theory is an academic framework that insists that “America is institutionally racist and that people are inherently oppressive or oppressed based on skin color.”

The left-wing ideological framework — which argues that white people belong to an “oppressor” class that subjugates “oppressed” racial minorities through structural racism — has grown in popularity since the death of George Floyd in 2020 and subsequent activism.

Campus Reform frequently reports on the influence of Critical Race Theory in university systems. Administrators spend millions to ensure that professors are trained in the ideology.

The arguments of Critical Race Theory heavily influence primary and secondary education — even as early as preschool.

In response, legislators in the United States have introduced legislation to purge their states’ education systems of critical race theory.

Campus Reform assembled a map to monitor states’ progress in proposing and enacting Critical Race Theory bans for both K-12 schools and university systems.

States marked with a green pin have passed their legislation, while states with a red pin have not. Yellow pins denote a resolution rather than a bill.

By hovering over each state, readers will be able to tell whether the state’s legislation is relevant to K-12 schools, universities, or both.

