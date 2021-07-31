CA may spend nearly $1 million on men's menstrual products

California may be the first state to to require public schools provide free menstrual products to men.

“California recognizes that access to menstrual products is a basic human right and is vital for ensuring the health, dignity, and full participation of all Californians in public life,” the text of AB-367 states.

The bill continues, “California has an interest in promoting gender equity, not only for women and girls, but also for transgender men, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people who may also menstruate and experience inequities resulting from lack of access to menstrual products.”

Introduced by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, who represents California's 58th district, AB-367 would cost the California State University System between $750,000 to $800,000.

This is not Garcia’s first attempt at requiring California colleges to provide free menstrual products. In 2017 she introduced another bill requiring colleges to provide free menstrual products, but that was cut due to budget concerns.

In addition to public universities, the bill would also apply to secondary schools. It is backed by Free The Period organization and the Cal State Student Association.

Campus Reform reached out to Garcia for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.