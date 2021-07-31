University spends month celebrating Critical Race Theory

Today marks the final day that Critical Race Theory is the "subject of the month" for Wayne State University's library.

The library web page features a quote from Richard Delgado and Jean Stefanic’s book, "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction," which describes the framework as “a collection of activists and scholars engaged in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism, and power.”

The implications of framework have been criticized by many conservatives, as well as scrutinized by Campus Reform's Angela Morabito.

“This controversial doctrine, created on college campuses by academics who bill themselves as anti-racist, has come under fire for its insistence that America is institutionally racist and that people are inherently oppressive or oppressed based on skin color," Morabito wrote in June.

The page also includes various books that focus on Critical Race Theory and a list of “Key figures in the history and development of CRT," with further resources such suggested readings and links.

Examples include a TED Talk by Kimberlé Crenshaw and resources that help introduce students to fields of study, which include "Critical White Studies" and "QueerCrit."

Campus Reform contacted Wayne State University for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

