'Womanist spiritual activism' training costs TX students over $700

Texas Woman's University's new course, “Womanist Spiritual Activism: Social Justice Theories for Wellness & Holistic Transformation,” explores radical and queer feminism.

AnaLouise Keating, a professor in the public university’s Multicultural Women's and Gender Studies Department, will teach the class using an “inclusive approach to individual wellness and social change, one enacted by women, men, and nonbinary people of many racial/ethnic backgrounds.”

According to her faculty profile on Texas Woman’s University’s website, Keating's work primarily focuses on “transformation studies and U.S. women-of-color theories.”

The three-credit course, which will cost in-state students $702, is inspired by Gloria Anzaldúa's “theory-praxis of spiritual activism” and Layli Maparyan’s “womanist ideas,” according to the course description.

Other courses in the women’s studies department that will be offered this fall include “Art, Activism and Social Justice” and “Women of Colors.”

Patricia Stukes, Visiting Assistant Professor of Sociology and Women’s Studies, will teach a course titled “Sexualities and Identities.'' According to the course description, students will “review the challenges of trans and intersex identity in defining traditional categories and expectations of gender and sexuality.”

