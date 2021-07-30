Prof supports accosting public figures

A professor from Louisiana Tech University tweeted that every public figure should be accosted for what he views as fascism.

Drew McKevitt, an associate professor of History at LA Tech, replied to a tweet about a person confronting Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a store, signaling that he deserved to be accosted.

“For the record *every* public figure should be accosted when their 'political persuasion' is fascism," McKevitt said.

For the record *every* public figure should be accosted when their "political persuasion" is fascism https://t.co/yR58lZ8OJa — Drew McKevitt (@drewmckevitt) July 26, 2021

McKevitt declined to tell Campus Reform whom else he considers a fascist.

On July 20, McKevitt, in a since-deleted tweet said "Where do I donate to Rand Paul's neighbor's senate campaign," according to Townhall.

Rand Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, was found guilty of assaulting Sen. Paul in 2017, who suffered broken ribs from the incident. The senator also said that he had pneumonia several times after the incident, and had to have a hernia surgery, according to NBC News.

After deleting the tweet, McKevitt said that the tweet was a "Joke."

Oh there it is! A whole article from one Rand Paul joke? I've outdone myself for sure! https://t.co/Utxf3ILgcf — Drew McKevitt (@drewmckevitt) July 22, 2021

Campus Reform reached out to LA Tech for comment and the article will be updated accordingly.

