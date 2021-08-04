Are religious CRT opponents 'too White to be evangelical'? Profs and pastors criticize Christians during panel.

According to one Vanderbilt professor, “Critical Race Theory is the kryptonite of White evangelicals."

Those comments come from Stacey Floyd-Thomas, a professor of ethics and society at the prestigious university, one of multiple guest academics during a two-part virtual sermon titled "What is Critical Race Theory?" hosted by Friendship-West Baptist Church.

Frederick Haynes, the church's senior pastor, opened the June 23 by claiming that some religious opponents of CRT were not genuinely evangelical due to their skin color.

“What is even worse, is the fact that baptized bigotry from the Christian right, from right-wing evangelicals who are too White to be evangelical,” Haynes said.

During the discussion with Haynes, Floyd-Thomas enumerated the tenets of Critical Race Theory, including one she related to the Black Lives Matter agenda. "When people see white they see virtue and when they see blackness, right, they see a villain," Floyd-Thomas stated.

“Most racists are also Christian,” the Vanderbilt professor also said, near the end of her segment.

In addition, minister and former Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Dyson shared, “It’s not just that Critical Race Theory is a problem for White people, Black people are a problem for White folk.”

Earlier in the discussion, Vassar College professor Luke Harris had said, “CRT teaches that we must come to understand the pervasive and cyclical implications of institutional and systemic forms of racism.”

“CRT teaches we must work not only to remove barriers to open society but to foster conditions for full membership for people of color,” he continued.

Harris teaches American politics and constitutional law and is chairman of the African American Policy Forum.

The June 30 sermon, "What Is The Critical Race Theory? PT.2," can be viewed here.

Campus Reform reached out to Floyd-Thomas, Haynes Dyson, and Harris for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

