Berkeley instructor says 'Jews have been overwhelmingly abandoned by progressive activists'

Progressives have not done enough to stem the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States.

That is according to Noam Schimmel, a human rights expert and instructor at the University of California, Berkeley, who recently published an opinion piece in The San Diego Tribune, where he argued that "Jews have been overwhelmingly abandoned by progressive activists."

Schimmel references a recent attack on the San Diego State University Chabad House, as well as violent assaults targeting Jews “eating at restaurants, going to synagogue for prayer, gathering to celebrate life events and holidays, at home, walking around their neighborhoods or simply existing and being a part of society.”

Social media, he argued, is one of the biggest factors assisting the rise in anti-Semitism, as well as why hate directed against the Jewish community is "becoming normalized."

A recent twitter analysis by the Anti-Defamation League found more than 17,000 tweets with variations of the phrase, “Hitler was right” in the weeks after the initial outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas.

He stated, “The same community of conscience I marched with and supported to advance social justice and human rights is not coming together to defend my rights.”

“Is it because many progressives do not take racism against Jews as seriously as other forms of racism,” Schimmel asked.

Schimmel and UC Berkeley did not respond to a request for comment from Campus Reform by publication.