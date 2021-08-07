JACOBSON: Woke college students would rather complain than find solutions

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson discusses why some trans students are feeling threatened by legal names appearing on their diplomas.

Students at the University of Washington recently created a petition demanding the school allow transgender students to use their “chosen” names on diplomas.

Jacobson noted that “a diploma is supposed to be a sign of great accomplishment and maturity after having completed years of school” but that “this petition shows just the opposite...that these woke college students continue to complain about every little thing.”

Jacobson also went on to question “if using a preferred name really meant a lot to these students, don’t you think they would’ve taken the time to change their names legally in the first place?”

In the rest of the episode, Campus Reform correspondent Addison Pummill joins the Campus Countdown as a guest reporter. Pummill analyzes a recent study that claims that calling fish “trash” is racist. Jacobson also talks about a new University of Florida course that will ask students this fall to analyze James Baldwin's work through the lens of Critical Race Theory, as well as the writer's influence on Black Lives Matter.

Watch the full episode above.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @opheliejacobson