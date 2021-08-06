Harvard Law supports advocacy for polyamorous relationships

Harvard Law is supporting a legal advocacy group seeking to advance “legal protections for people in polyamorous relationships.”

As documented by Harvard Law Today, Master of Law student Natasha Aggarwal worked with the Polyamory Legal Advocacy Coalition (PLAC), which is supported by the Harvard Law’s LGBTQ+ Advocacy Clinic. The coalition “seeks to advance the civil and human rights of polyamorous individuals, communities, and families through legislative advocacy, public policy, and public education."

Polyamory, as defined by Harvard Law Today, is “a form of non-monogamous relationship involving more than two adult partners at the same time, with the knowledge and consent of everyone involved.”

Cambridge, Massachusetts, the home of Harvard University, recognized polyamorous relationships officially in March.

PLAC was launched by a psychologist and five lawyers. Among the members of the founding team is Harvard Law lecturer Alexander Chen, who teaches “Gender Identity, Sexual Orientation, and the Law” and co-drafted AB 2119 — legislation that made California “the first state to guarantee access to transition-related health care for trans youth in foster care.”

“People have been fired from work because their boss discovered they were polyamorous,” Aggarwal recounted of her experience. “It’s a problem for health insurance, for living arrangements such as leases and deeds,” she said about “a few of the areas that need legal protection.”

