Unfollowing the science: America's doctors go woke

From Critical Race Theory to transgenderism, the American Medical Association continues to go woke.

In June, the association announced that it will "advocate for the removal of sex as a legal designation on the public portion of the birth certificate” in the interest of “protecting individual privacy and preventing discrimination.”

Sandra Adamson Fryhofer, the AMA's president-elect and a professor at Emory University, celebrated the decision.

“Designating sex on birth certificates as male or female, and making that information available on the public portion, perpetuates a view that sex designation is permanent and fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity,” Adamson Fryhofer said in the press release.

Though information on an individual’s sex designation at birth “would still be collected and submitted through the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth form for medical, public health, and statistical use only,” the new policy would seek to recognize that “every individual has the right to determine their gender identity and sex designation on government documents,” the AMA's announcement read.

Beyond LGBTQ ideology, Campus Reform has previously reported that the American Medical Association endorsed the tenets of Critical Race Theory.

Last year, the 174-year-old organization revealed that it considers racism to be a “public health threat” and will take actions to “mitigate its effects.”

“The AMA recognizes that racism negatively impacts and exacerbates health inequities among historically marginalized communities,” American Medical Association board member Willarda Edwards said in a statement. “Without systemic and structural-level change, health inequities will continue to exist, and the overall health of the nation will suffer.”

