CAMPUS PROFILE: Baylor University
Baylor University is a private university. Around 14,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Bears for Life
Bull Moose Society at Baylor University
College Republicans
Network of Enlightened Women
The Alexander Hamilton Society
Young Conservatives of Texas at Baylor
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats at Baylor
Her Campus
IGNITE at Baylor
Texas Rising
OpenSecrets Data on Baylor University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 75.56% of Baylor University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 24.44% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Baylor University has been given a warning speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “a private university clearly and consistently states that it holds a certain set of values above a commitment to freedom of speech, FIRE warns prospective students and faculty members of this fact.”
COVID-19:
Baylor University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Baylor University:
“Baylor students want Christian lecturer fired after she questioned Biden's transgender policies”
Professor Christina Chrenshaw was reported to the university’s Title IX office after she criticized Biden’s policy of having individuals with gender dysphoria use any bathroom they pleased.
“Baylor facilitates 'reparative conversations' ahead of Ben Shapiro speech”
When the Young Americans Foundation announced that they were hosting an event with Ben Shapiro, the LGBT community pressured the university into having ‘reparative conversations.’
“Baylor students want to remove statue of...Baylor?”
Some students at Baylor were pushing to remove a statue of Judge R.E.B. Baylor– the founder of the university– for “racial healing.”