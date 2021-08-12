VIDEO: Students Are SO PROUD Of Kamala Harris For... Well... They Don't Know

A recent poll came out that shows that 48% of Americans disapprove of the job Vice President Kamala Harris is doing in office. Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked with students in Georgetown to see if they approved of the job she was doing.

Most of the students told Jacobson that they approved of Harris and that they were excited about having a female vice president in office.

“It’s amazing to have a woman vice president and we’re making great headway with that,” one student said. “She’s a definite girl boss.”

“I really do agree with the policies she’s been putting out and I think she’s a great vice president,” another student said.

But when asked which policies that student agrees with, the student couldn’t name one.

“Maybe I don’t know what her policies are...maybe you can just cut that part out,” the student said.

Other students were unable to name any of Harris’ accomplishments that they were proud of and they admitted that she needed to take better control of the border.

What were students’ reactions to the polling numbers that show nearly half of Americans’ disapproval of Harris? Watch the full video above to find out.

