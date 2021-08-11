CAMPUS PROFILE: George Mason University
George Mason University is a public university operating within the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Around 26,662 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at George Mason University
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Black Justice Association
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Pride Alliance
Roosevelt at Mason
Young Democratic Socialists at Mason
LGBTQ+ Resource Center
IGNITE George Mason University Chapter
OpenSecrets Data on George Mason University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 91.57% of George Mason University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.43% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
George Mason University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
George Mason University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about George Mason University:
Cancel Culture comes for George Mason University professor
The Duke Law Federalist Society students requested that George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Professor Helen Alvare should not be allowed in attendance nor be allowed to be a speaker at the event. This decision was requested due to Alvare signing a letter of support for the Religious Freedom Act in Arizona.
George Mason University offers ‘#BlackLivesMatter’ library guide
George Mason University is offering students a guide which includes information on critical race theory, the abolition of prisons, and directs students to bail funds on its library website.
