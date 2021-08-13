Law school group criticizes states banning Critical Race Theory

A recent statement from the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) criticized some states' efforts to ban and prevent the teaching of critical race theory (CRT).

The non-profit organization said on August 3 that the attempts show a “censorship of those who have developed and teach[ed] it.” It also not only “devalues” academic freedom, diversity, and excellence in teaching and scholarship but “imperils” them.

“The AALS recognizes that our organization, the legal academy, the legal profession, and our society are stronger and better because of the diversity of backgrounds and viewpoints. Critical Race Theory represents one example of the importance of the AALS core value of diversity,” the statement read in part.

The AALS concluded by stating, “The laws proposed or passed in states to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory are designed to stifle a full exploration of the role of race and racism in United States history and, in so doing, they also erase some people from the very classrooms in which they have a right to be full participants as students and as educators."

Campus Reform has previously reported how many states across the country are introducing bills to target the teaching of CRT in schools and college campuses.

Eleven states have had bills introduced that target CRT. Many of the bills, including those in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Louisiana, and Texas, prohibit public K-12 schools from teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or the idea that “an individual, by virtue of his race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

Currently, Arkansas is the only state that bans public colleges and universities from teaching Critical Race Theory at all, though Wisconsin’s legislature is currently considering a bill that would do the same.

Campus Reform reached out to the Association of American Law Schools but did not receive a response.

