Campus Profile: University of California Santa Barbara
University of California Santa Barbara is a public university within the University of California System. Around 23,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Students for Life at UCSB
Liberal Organizations:
AS Trans & Queer Commission
Campus Democrats at UCSB
Future Physicians for Healthcare Reform
Keshet at UCSB
LGBTQ Staff & Faculty Collective
out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Queer and Trans Graduate Student Union
Queer Trans Asian Pacific Islanders
Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity
Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSB
The REVIVAL Zine
Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCSB
OpenSecrets Data on University of California Santa Barbara Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.0% of University of California Santa Barbara employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.2% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of California Santa Barbara has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of California Santa Barbara is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of California Santa Barbara:
UC Santa Barbara unveils new ‘feminist studies’ degree program
The University of California-Santa Barbara is using federal taxpayer dollars to create a “feminist studies” degree program. The $3 million in funding is coming from a Department of Education grant meant to aid Hispanic students. Months ago, the school implemented pay cuts and salary freezes to stay solvent through COVID-19.
UC Santa Barbara student ‘wanted to stab’ classmate over conservative op-ed
A student at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) who published an article in his school’s paper criticizing the Department of Feminist Studies has received hostile criticism from his peers, including an online death threat.
Here's how much UC-Santa Barbara is willing to pay an LGBTQ 'advocate'
Whoever fills the position is eligible to be paid up to $57,000 per year. The University of California-Santa Barbara is seeking an LGBTQ program coordinator.