Campus Profile: University of California Santa Barbara

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of California Santa Barbara is a public university within the University of California System. Around 23,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Students for Life at UCSB

Liberal Organizations:

AS Trans & Queer Commission

Campus Democrats at UCSB

Future Physicians for Healthcare Reform

Keshet at UCSB

LGBTQ Staff & Faculty Collective

out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Queer and Trans Graduate Student Union

Queer Trans Asian Pacific Islanders

Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity

Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSB

The REVIVAL Zine

Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCSB

OpenSecrets Data on University of California Santa Barbara Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.0% of University of California Santa Barbara employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.2% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of California Santa Barbara has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

University of California Santa Barbara is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

