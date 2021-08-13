Campus Profile: Duke University
Duke University is a private university in North Carolina. Around 6,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Duke University is a private university in North Carolina. Around 6,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
- Duke Israel Public Affairs Committee
Liberal Organizations:
- Duke Democrats
- Duke Students in Justice for Palestine
- Duke Law Democrats
- Duke Athlete Ally
- Blue Devils United
- Define American
- Duke Justice Project
- Duke Climate Coalition
- Duke Med for Social Justice
- Social Justice Volunteers
- If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
- Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity
- Femme, Trans and Women's Health Organization
OpenSecrets Data on Duke University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.39% of Duke University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.61% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Duke University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
Duke University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Duke University
Duke profs suggest Biden pursue 'new laws' to combat 'misinformation'
A pair of Duke professors called on the incoming Biden administration to establish a new commission aimed at combatting "misinformation." Both suggested the possibility of new laws after the Biden administration begins to govern.
Duke offers thousands of dollars of ‘anti-racism’ research grants
Duke University shelled out tens of thousands of dollars on anti-racism research projects. The university will award funding to researchers who investigate racism in the American South, address disparities between professors, and similar initiatives.
Duke prof proposes $12 trillion in reparations....$800k per eligible Black household
A Duke professor is proposed up to $12 trillion in slavery reparations. The professor told Campus Reform this can be done without raising taxes. The proposal amounts to about $800,000 per eligible Black household.