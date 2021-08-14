Campus Profile: Yale University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Yale University is a private university. Around 6,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Conservative Organizations:

Alexander Hamilton Society: Yale Undergraduate Chapter

Choose Life at Yale - an Undergraduate Organization

TAMID Group at Yale

The Conservative Party

William F. Buckley, Jr. Program

Yale College Republicans

Yale Federalist Party

Yale Friends of Israel: An Undergraduate Organization

Yale Hillel - An Undergraduate Organization

Yale Israel Public Affairs Committee: An Undergraduate Organization

Yale Law Republicans

Young Israel House at Yale

Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy at Yale Law School

BlackOut

Broad Recognition

Dwight Hall at Yale - Center for Public Service and Social Justice

Engender

Environmental Health and Justice Initiative

Environmental Justice at Yale

Immigrant History Project

LGBTQ Co-Op

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan (MEChA) de Yale

No So Straight Frosh

Office of LGBTQ Resources at Yale University

oSTEM.Grad

Out in Public

OutLaws

OutPatient

Party of the Left

Pride Corp

Prism LGBT+ in New Haven

Queer People of Color Coalition at Yale

ReformAmerica

Reproductive Justice Action League at Yale - An Undergraduate Organization

REPROJustice

The Liberal Party

The Progressive Party

Trans@Yale: An Undergraduate Organization

Yale Civil Rights Project

Yale College Democrats

Yale Immigrant Justice Project

Yale Policy Institute

Yale Progressive Christian Student Organization

Yale Queer+Asian - An Undergraduate Organization

Yale Undergraduate LGBTQ Cooperative

Yale University Chapter of Out in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Yale Women's Center

OpenSecrets Data on Yale University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.67% of Yale University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.33% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Yale University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

Yale University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

USA governed by international law? Yale prof explains his proposed constitutional amendment.

'Campus Reform' interviewed a Yale professor who recently advocated for enshrining international law into the Constitution. According to the professor, America’s aggressive foreign policy, systemic racism and conservative judicial branch make such an amendment worth pursuing.

Yale College Council’s condemnation of Israel raises worries over anti-Semitism

The condemnation was voted on after recent violence in the Gaza Strip, with the resulting statement also criticizing the US police and ‘white supremacy against Black Americans.’ The statement drew criticism and stoked concerns about anti-Semitism on campus.

No apology: Yale releases lukewarm statement on speaker who said she dreams of shooting white people

Yale addressed the violent content only when a recording of the event was published outside of the university's website. Speaking to the Yale Child Study Center, Dr. Aruna Khilanani said, "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of white person that got in my way."