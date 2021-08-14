Campus Profile: Yale University
Yale University is a private university in Connecticut. Around 6,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society: Yale Undergraduate Chapter
Choose Life at Yale - an Undergraduate Organization
TAMID Group at Yale
The Conservative Party
William F. Buckley, Jr. Program
Yale College Republicans
Yale Federalist Party
Yale Friends of Israel: An Undergraduate Organization
Yale Hillel - An Undergraduate Organization
Yale Israel Public Affairs Committee: An Undergraduate Organization
Yale Law Republicans
Young Israel House at Yale
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union
American Constitution Society for Law and Policy at Yale Law School
BlackOut
Broad Recognition
Dwight Hall at Yale - Center for Public Service and Social Justice
Engender
Environmental Health and Justice Initiative
Environmental Justice at Yale
Immigrant History Project
LGBTQ Co-Op
Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan (MEChA) de Yale
No So Straight Frosh
Office of LGBTQ Resources at Yale University
oSTEM.Grad
Out in Public
OutLaws
OutPatient
Party of the Left
Pride Corp
Prism LGBT+ in New Haven
Queer People of Color Coalition at Yale
ReformAmerica
Reproductive Justice Action League at Yale - An Undergraduate Organization
REPROJustice
The Liberal Party
The Progressive Party
Trans@Yale: An Undergraduate Organization
Yale Civil Rights Project
Yale College Democrats
Yale Immigrant Justice Project
Yale Policy Institute
Yale Progressive Christian Student Organization
Yale Queer+Asian - An Undergraduate Organization
Yale Undergraduate LGBTQ Cooperative
Yale University Chapter of Out in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Yale Women's Center
OpenSecrets Data on Yale University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.67% of Yale University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.33% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Yale University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Yale University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Yale University:
USA governed by international law? Yale prof explains his proposed constitutional amendment.
'Campus Reform' interviewed a Yale professor who recently advocated for enshrining international law into the Constitution. According to the professor, America’s aggressive foreign policy, systemic racism and conservative judicial branch make such an amendment worth pursuing.
Yale College Council’s condemnation of Israel raises worries over anti-Semitism
The condemnation was voted on after recent violence in the Gaza Strip, with the resulting statement also criticizing the US police and ‘white supremacy against Black Americans.’ The statement drew criticism and stoked concerns about anti-Semitism on campus.
No apology: Yale releases lukewarm statement on speaker who said she dreams of shooting white people
Yale addressed the violent content only when a recording of the event was published outside of the university's website. Speaking to the Yale Child Study Center, Dr. Aruna Khilanani said, "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of white person that got in my way."