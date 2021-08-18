AP gov. practice test poses leading question on voter-ID law
As ‘Campus Reform’ has previously reported, the employees of the College Board overwhelmingly lean to the political left.
A practice exam written by the College Board implies that election security laws are discriminatory against African-Americans.
Questions from an Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics practice exam likewise center upon a left-leaning narrative about election reform bills. The exam claims that approximately one in four African-Americans do not have a government photo ID — a significantly higher rate than the population at large.
Based on the infographic, which of the following claims would an opponent of state voter-ID laws most likely make?
(A) Voter-ID laws are likely to decrease turnout among African American voters because they are less likely to have government-issued IDs.
(B) Voter turnout will likely decrease by 10% if voters are required to present a government-issued ID to vote.
(C) Voter-ID laws will likely decrease election fraud, which will increase voter confidence in institutions and thereby increase turnout.
(D) African American voters who do not have government-issued IDs are likely to participate at the grassroots level and exert influence through channels other than turning out to vote.
The correct answer is “A” — “Voter-ID laws are likely to decrease turnout among African American voters.”
Question 23 then asks:
Based on the infographic, which of the following strategies would a group seeking to increase turnout likely pursue?
(A) Use radio ads to advocate stricter voter-ID laws
(B) Hold a voter registration drive in public high schools
(C) Lobby state legislatures to overturn voter-ID legislation
(D) Lobby Congress to eliminate the Voting Rights Act
The correct answer is “C” — “Lobby state legislatures to overturn voter-ID legislation.”
A recent Rasmussen poll reveals that 75% of likely American voters believe that citizens “should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote.” African-Americans were no exception; they rejected the idea that voter ID laws “discriminate against black voters and other minorities” by a nearly two-to-one margin, according to the breakdown.
As Campus Reform has previously reported, the College Board — a nonprofit that administers the SAT and holds a near-monopoly over American college admissions — leans heavily to the left. Nearly 99 percent of individual political contributions coming from people associated with the College Board went to Democratic candidates during the 2020 election cycle.
Biden received nearly 75 times more funds from individuals associated with the College Board than Trump.
Campus Reform reached out to the College Board for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.
