SMITH: That the public education system has failed us is an understatement

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform video reporter Addison Smith discusses the declining academic standards in Oregon’s public education system. Thanks to a bill signed by Governor Kate Brown. , Oregon high school students will be able to finish school without proficiency in reading or math.

The legislation suspends certain academic requirements for high school graduations through the end of the 2024 academic year

Smith criticized this decision, insisting that the school system has “abdicated its entire purpose, is an understatement.”

“A baseline — bare minimum requirement [taxpayers] should expect from funneling money into this system is that the kids would come out with basic competency, basic fundamentals of education," Smith said. "Even that now, is too high a bar. To say that the public school system has abdicated its entire purpose, is an understatement.”

Smith also said that school are "setting students up for failure."

"The education system has decided that any challenge at all, any expectation at all, is too burdensome; too challenging.”

Also in the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform correspondent Hannah Langdon joins to discuss Montclair University’s pressured decision to disband their “Bias Education Response Taskforce” in a settlement against a lawsuit filed by Alliance Defending Freedom.

Smith then talks about Bard College’s recent “Independent journey with anti-racism” requirement for employment, and in the woke tweet of the week, mocks former York University history professor for insisting that the “the unvaccinated” should be reduced to “total misery… break their spirit… to force compliance and so that they learn not to resist government mandates.”

