'JUST DO SOMETHING': Students React To Biden's handling of Afghanistan

As the world witnesses the total collapse of the Afghan government amid Biden’s rushed withdrawal, Campus Reform’s video reporter Addison Smith went to Georgetown University to get students’ reactions to the news and the resurgence of the Taliban.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said she could not “guarantee” the evacuation of the thousands of American citizens whom they left behind.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently said they are unable to gather “large groups” of Americans stranded in Kabul. But images have recently surfaced showing U.S. aircrafts carrying hundreds of Afghans to safety.

"I feel like that's probably something that could have been avoided", one student said.

"I think it definitely was a big oversight by Biden to not have a plan in place," another expressed." "It kind of seems like they don't have a plan even now."

Do students think that the American government should be prioritizing getting American citizens home, before taking in Afghan refugees? What would they say to Joe Biden if they could speak to him face-to-face?

Watch the full video above to find out.

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1