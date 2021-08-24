Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Liberty University
Campus Profile: Liberty University

Liberty University is a private university in Virginia. Around 47,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Allison Call | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, August 24, 2021 2:53 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Liberty University is a private university in Virginia. Around 47,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 


Alexander Hamilton Society

College Libertarians

College Republicans

Liberty Students for Life

Young Women for America

Turning Point

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Truth

Young Americans for Freedom

Stand With Israel


Liberal Organizations: 

n/a


OpenSecrets Data on Liberty University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 12.42% of Liberty University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 87.58% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating: 

Liberty University does not have a rating from FIRE. 


COVID-19:

Liberty University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Liberty University:


Liberty University sues Va. Gov. Ralph Northam for 'discrimination'

Liberty University has one of the largest online academic programs in the country and is one of the hardest hit schools due to budget changes made by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly in Virginia. Many online students are now facing a financial dilemma because of the restrictions placed upon them by the state’s new budget.

 

New York Times faces $10 million lawsuit for 'made up' coverage of Liberty University

Liberty University is suing the New York Times over its coverage of the college's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The $10 million lawsuit alleges the newspaper defamed the private, evangelical college.

 

Media slam Liberty University over coronavirus response, give other schools a pass

Despite growing concerns of COVID-19, several colleges are leaving their doors open to students. However, the media has scrutinized only one for doing so: Liberty University.

