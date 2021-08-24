'Soviet socialism saved and improved tens of millions of lives'? One CA prof thinks so.

A professor at Riverside City College in California expressed his support for "Soviet Socialism" in a recent tweet, saying that "a revolution doesn't happen without violence."

“The reality is that Soviet socialism saved and improved tens of millions of lives," Bair wrote in response to criticism of Vladimir Lenin.

A revolution doesn’t happen without violence. Perhaps your view is that they could’ve pushed the Tsar left? The reality is that Soviet socialism saved and improved tens of millions of lives https://t.co/oAsDdrId6t — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) August 18, 2021

The original tweet by Nathan J Robinson, editor of Current Affairs, had previously tweeted, “Lenin was a mass murderer. Alarming when one sees leftists nostalgic for Lenin. No thanks.” The tweet then links a section of an article about the atrocities of the Bolshevik Revolution. The original tweet by Robinson was published on August 5th, 2020. Bair’s reply was not published until August 18th, 2021, over a year later.

Lenin was a mass murderer. Alarming whenever one sees leftists nostalgic for Lenin. No thanks. https://t.co/ZafJYUDqdmhttps://t.co/bkBPOU3Klbhttps://t.co/ItERCwBvFa pic.twitter.com/4ekeM3lip6 — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) August 6, 2020

Bair is a self-proclaimed Communist and teaches economic theory.

Campus Reform reported that Bair tweeting his admiration for Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator whom he called "one of the great leaders of the 20th c(entury)."

Zilvinas Silenas, president of the Foundation for Economic Education, and native Lithuanian, told Campus Reform, “There is countless evidence, thousands of books and even some people alive who still remember the suffering that Stalin’s Soviet Union imposed on its own people and countries it occupied."

Campus Reform reached out to Bair and Riverside City College but did not receive a response.