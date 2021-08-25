Campus Profile: West Virginia University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

West Virginia University is a public university under the auspices of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. Around 21,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

Alpha Epsilon Pi

Republican National Lawyers Association

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom





Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia University College of Law

College Democrats of West Virginia University

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice WVU College of Law

Mountaineers Can't Wait

Spectrum

Students for Reproductive Justice

The Collegiate Chapter of the West Virginia University National Association for the Advancement for Colored People

UN-PAC WVU

West Virginia University College of Law Democratic Law Caucus

WVU American Association of University Women

Young Democratic Socialists of America at WVU

oSTEM at West Virginia University

OUTLaw

Feminist and Queer Theories Book Club

WVU Future Teachers for Social Justice

UNICEF Chapter at WVU

OpenSecrets Data on West Virginia University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 86.17% of West Virginia University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 13.83% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

West Virginia University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

West Virginia University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about West Virginia University:





WVU imposes COVID-19 fee for untested students

WVU recently announced it will require all returning students to be tested for COVID-19. Students who do not adhere to the new guideline will be fined $250.





Former WVU prof admits to wire and tax fraud following official travel to China

The Department of Justice announced that former WVU professor Qingyun Sun pleaded guilty to defrauding West Virginia University and filing a false tax return. Both his offenses were committed in conjunction with an official trip to China.





UPDATED: WVU opens gender neutral bathrooms, ignores handicap accessibility

West Virginia University (WVU) celebrated the grand opening of two state-of-the-art gender neutral bathrooms Thursday, in an effort to preserve its commitment to diversity and “remain a national leader in progression and inclusion.” However, the school has failed to remain inclusive for its students who are handicapped.



