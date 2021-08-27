Students required to learn about restrooms, attraction from 'The Gender Unicorn'

Students attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa's housing orientation learned from "The Gender Unicorn" how to use their preferred restrooms.

Furthermore, the orientation required students to work through the presentation and take a quiz to prove they read the content.

The gender unicorn, a graphic produced by Trans Student Educational Resources, identifies five categories that contribute to gender: gender identity, gender expression, sex assigned at birth, physical attraction, and emotional attraction. Categories are shown as a sliding spectrum.

“All of these identities, and more, are protected at UH Manoa,” the presentation states.

Another slide tells students that they should “use the restroom, changing room, or facility that corresponds to [their] gender identity.”

When asked about the statement, LGBTQ+ Center Director Camaron Miyamoto and UH Manoa Spokesman Dan Meisenzahl both referred Campus Reform to a system-wide University of Hawaii policy that ensures “restrooms and other facilities support a campus community of diverse students, faculty, staff, and visitors inclusive of their gender identity and/or gender expression.”

“In keeping with the University’s policy of nondiscrimination on the basis of gender identity and gender expression, all employees, students, and visitors have the right to use the facilities that correspond with their gender identity and to be free from harassment and discrimination,” the policy says.

The presentation also notes that the university “affirms” LGBTQ+ people by respecting pronouns and using preferred names. It displays a form students can use to “banish” their dead name and change their preferred or legal name on UH ID cards, records, and class rosters.

