Campus Profile: Brown University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Brown University is a private university in Rhode Island. Around 7,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

Brown University Libertarians

Republicans Club of Brown University

Students for Israel, Brown

TAMID Group at Brown University

Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union

Brown College Democrats

Brown RISD Young Democratic Socialists of America

Brown Womxn’s Collective

Bruno for Pete Buttigeg

College Hill Independent

Decolonization at Brown

Environmental Justice at Brown

Immigrant Rights Coalition at Brown

Period Equity at Brown

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Brown University

Pride Month

Progressive Action Committee, Brown

Queer Alliance

Queer People and Allies for the Advancement of Medicine

RailRoad

Students for Justice in Palestine, Brown

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Brown University

OpenSecrets Data on Brown University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.64% of Brown University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.36% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Brown University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.













COVID-19:

Brown University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

Stories by Campus Reform about Brown University:





Brown University students overwhelmingly vote in favor of reparations

Roughly 85% percent of students at Brown University voted to implement reparations. The school’s Council of Students, which recommended a positive vote on the referendum, said that the reparations may take the form of “direct commitment of funds” to affected individuals.





Gates Foundation funds Brown University's K-12 tutoring initiative that presses 'implicit bias,' 'systemic racism,' 'privilege'

The university received $1 million for a tutoring 'toolkit' it launched that embraces equity and anti-racism. Brown is among several schools and liberal organizations that the Gates Foundation has funded.





Ivy League endowments grow amid pandemic

Earlier this year, students at Brown University filed a class action lawsuit against the school seeking full COVID tuition-refunds. Brown is now boasting about a huge 12.1% net return for the fiscal year, while their students have yet to receive fair or full reimbursement after being transferred online.