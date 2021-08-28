Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Northwestern University
Campus Profile: Northwestern University

Northwestern University is a private university in Illinois. Around 8,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Corey Walker | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Saturday, August 28, 2021 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society

College Republicans

Fiedler Hillel Student Life

Save a Child's Heart

TAMID Group

Wildcats for Israel

 

Liberal Organizations: 

Advancement for the Undocumented Community

College Democrats

College Feminists

For Members Only

For Us, By Us

Menstrual Equity Activists

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Rainbow Alliance

Students for Justice in Palestine

Swing Left

Team Enough NU

UNICEF NU

WildCHAT

Womxn In Economics

Young Democratic Socialists of America

Queer Pride Graduate Students Assocation

Diversity in Biological Sciences

Peer Inclusion Educators

Northwestern University Women Filmmakers Alliance

Indivisible (Chapter at Northwestern)

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Graduate chapter)

Student Counselors for Social Justice

Social Justice Education

Northwestern University Fossil Free


OpenSecrets Data on Northwestern University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.94% of Northwestern University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.06% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Northwestern University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Northwestern University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Northwestern University:


Northwestern Univ public safety report suggests 'defund the police' measures as crime in nearby Chicago soars

The "external review" proposes banning campus police officers from describing the race of criminal suspects. Another recommendation from the report suggested relying more heavily on social workers than police officers. These types of recommendations are the same proposals brought forth by "defund the police" advocates.

 

Northwestern celebrates Black history month with… BDSM?

As part of its Black History Month programming, Northwestern University is hosting a sex worker named Electr0papi to lead a BDSM workshop. Student and faculty participants “will be  introduced to the ways that the body can harness BDSM play/Kink as a tool of reclamation.”

 

Northwestern U student government pushes university to remove conservative from presidential search committee

Northwestern Associated Student Government voted 17-1 to recommend removing a Donald Trump supporter J. Landis Martin from the presidential search committee. A co-author of the resolution claimed this action was necessary due to Trump’s policies affecting marginalized people.

Staff image