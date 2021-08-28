Campus Profile: Rice University
Rice University is a private university in Texas. Around 4,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Rice University is a private university in Texas. Around 4,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Jewish Studies Student Association
Rice For Life
Rice University College Republicans
Rice University Federalist Society
Liberal Organizations:
Across All Borders
Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
Deeds at Rice
Houston Empowering Refugees
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
Period @ Rice
Rice American Civil Liberties Union
Rice Climate Alliance
Rice Left
Rice PRIDE
Rice Students Demand Action
Rice UNICEF
Rice University Young Democrats
Rice's American Association of University Women
OpenSecrets Data on Rice University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.09% of Rice University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.91% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Rice University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Rice University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Rice University:
Rice drops 'master' title to promote 'inclusive environment'
The administration has yet to select a replacement term, but promised that a decision would be announced by the end of the semester. Rice University has announced that it will no longer refer to the heads of residential colleges as “Masters” because of the term’s association with slavery.
Students demand universities provide Black student-only housing
A student-led task force at New York University demanded that the administration provide Black student only student housing. The Black Student Association of Rice University previously demanded funding for a “Black House.”
REPORT: Rice Univ. student, daughter of wealthy NYC family arrested for rioting
According to reports, a 20-year-old Rice University student from a wealthy New York City family was arrested in September on suspicion of felony rioting. The New York Post reported that Clara Kraebber is also the daughter of a Columbia University professor.