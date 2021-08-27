WATCH: Individual shows hatred for Israel by EATING Star of David in front of classmates

An individual at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville expressed his disdain for Israel by eating a Star of David.

As Leadership Institute field representative Matthew Dunmire joined students while they passed out information for the University of Tennessee-Knoxville’s Turning Point USA chapter, a student approached the table and asked for an Israel sticker.

After Dunmire — who recorded the interaction via body camera — asked the student if he had heard of TPUSA and handed over a Star of David sticker, he replied that he had “heard a lot about you guys.” Dunmire then asked whether his perception of the group was positive or negative; in response, the student pulled up his mask, put the sticker in his mouth, and ate it

As Campus Reform recently reported, conservative students who support Israel often face left-wing anti-Semitism from their classmates — as well as the campus institutions that support them.

In July, Jewish University of Michigan senior Ryan Fisher told Campus Reform that “many student groups, as well as our student government, have released incredibly pro-Palestinian, anti-Zionist statements which are so frequently veiled instances of antisemitism.”

“In June of this year, the campus rock was painted with slogans like ‘Fuck Israel,’ around the same time a Jewish campus building was defaced by red handprints,” he added. “University President Mark Schlissel went on to offer a lukewarm statement condemning all forms of bigotry. This was different from past responses. Schlissel had championed the Black Lives Matter movement, as Black lives were subject to unique yet substantial challenges.”

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.







