Worried about liberal bias? Applicants may want to consider these schools.

American professors and educators are overwhelmingly liberal, but some universities having larger pools of conservative educators than others.

As Campus Reform covers in its Campus Profiles, employees at America's top colleges support Democratic candidates at far higher levels than Republican candidates.

Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies.

Below are the institutions Campus Reform has covered to date with the highest and lowest percentage of faculty contributions to Republican federal candidates in the 2020 election cycle.

Top Five

1) Liberty University

87.58% of contributions from Liberty University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle.

Liberty, an evangelical Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, boasts chapters of conservative organizations such as Young Americans for Freedom, College Republicans, Young Women for America, and Turning Point USA. Liberty has nine conservative student groups and zero liberal student groups.

2) Texas Tech University

41.02% of contributions from Texas Tech University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle.

The public university has conservative groups such as Tech College Republicans, Turning Point USA, and Young Conservatives of Texas. It has five conservative student groups and two liberal student groups.

3) Troy University

32.95% of contributions from Troy University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle.

Students at Troy — a public university in Alabama — participate in groups such as College Republicans, College Libertarians, and Students for Life. Troy has three conservative student groups and two liberal student groups.

4) Baylor University

24.44% of contributions from Baylor University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle.

Baylor — a private Baptist university in Waco, Texas — offers groups such as Bears for Life, College Republicans, and the Alexander Hamilton Society. Baylor has six conservative student groups and four liberal student groups.

5) Chapman University

20.79% of contributions from Chapman University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle.

Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, is home to Chapman College Republicans. It requires COVID-19 vaccination for students. Chapman has five conservative student groups and one liberal student group.

Bottom Five

1) University of Michigan Ann Arbor

0% of contributions from University of Michigan Ann Arbor employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle; 99.3% went to Democrats.

The University of Michigan hosts left-wing groups such as FemForward Coalition, FlipBlue, Out in Public, and Queer Advocacy Coalition. Overall, it has thirty-five liberal student organizations and seven conservative student organizations.

2) University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

0.06% of contributions from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle; 96.6% went to Democrats.

Left-wing student organizations at the public university include Young Democratic Socialists, LGBT Jew, and Planned Parenthood Generation Action. It has fourteen liberal groups and four conservative groups.

3) Brown University

0.36% of contributions from Brown University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle; 99.64% went to Democrats.

Left-wing student organizations at the private, Ivy League school include Queer Alliance, Students for Justice in Palestine, and Planned Parenthood Advocates. It has 18 liberal groups and four conservative groups.

4) Davidson College

0.48% of contributions from Davidson College employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle; 99.52% went to Democrats.

Left-wing organizations at the private college include College Democrats, Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Queer Mentorship Program. It has seven liberal groups and two conservative groups.

5) American University

1.07% of contributions from American University employees went to Republicans in the last election cycle; 98.93% went to Democrats.

Left-wing organizations at American — a private university — include Sunrise Movement and Students for Justice in Palestine. It has five liberal groups and two conservative groups.