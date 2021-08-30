Campus Profile: University of South Florida

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of South Florida is a public university within the State University System of Florida. Around 32,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

Bulls For Israel

College Republicans at USF

First Amendment Forum

Students for Life: The Missing 1/4

The Network of enlightened Women

Turning Point USA (St. Petersburg Campus)

Turning Point USA at USF

Young Americans for Liberty at USF

Young Israel Jewish Student Center





Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International at USF

Bulls for Bernie

Civil Liberties Union (St. Petersburg Campus)

Climate Action Coalition at USF

College Democrats

College Democrats (St. Petersburg Campus)

Department of Women's and Gender Studies

Divest at USF

Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Allied Medical Student Association

Interfaith Students for Reproductive Health & Justice

LGBTQ+ Health Alliance

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Chapter at USF

No (LGBTQ+) Child Left Behind

P.R.I.D.E. Alliance

Planned Parenthood Generation Action USF Tampa Chapter

PRIDE (St. Petersburg campus)

Queer and Trans People of Color Collective

Students for Justice in Palestine at USF

Trans+ Student Union

UndocUnited

Young Democratic Socialists of America at USF





OpenSecrets Data on University of South Florida Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.48% of University of South Florida employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.52% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of South Florida has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

The University of South Florida is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

