Campus Profile: Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Institute of Technology is a public university within the University System of Georgia. Around 16,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Hillel
Students for Life
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
AIESEC in Atlanta
College Democrats
Grad Pride
LGBTQIA Resource Center
Pride Alliance
The Roosevelt Institute
OpenSecrets Data on Georgia Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 86.34% of Georgia Institute of Technology employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 13.66% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Georgia Institute of Technology has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Georgia Institute of Technology is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Georgia Institute of Technology:
Georgia Tech may change its fight song to be more gender-inclusive
Georgia Tech students will vote on changing the school’s fight song in the interest of gender inclusivity. In 2015, students overwhelmingly shot down the same proposed change.
Georgia Tech coughs up $50k to settle free speech lawsuit involving MLK's niece
The student government is responsible for allocating the student fees that all Georgia Tech students must pay. Georgia Tech’s student government denied a student pro-life club funding to host Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King, Jr. After the Alliance Defending Freedom sued Georgia Tech, the university agreed to settle and pay the group $50,000 for damages.