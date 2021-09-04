Campus Profile: University of Alaska Anchorage
University of Alaska Anchorage is a public university within the University of Alaska System. Around 12,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Students United for Israel
Turning Point USA- UAA
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Drag+
Generation Action
The Family - LGBTQ2+ Social Club
OpenSecrets Data on University of Alaska Anchorage Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 55.2% of University of Alaska Anchorage employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 11.4% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
COVID-19:
University of Alaska Anchorage is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Alaska Anchorage:
U Alaska art exhibition displays Trump’s severed head
The University of Alaska Anchorage is displaying a professor’s painting that depicts Captain America holding the severed head of President Donald Trump. Professor Thomas Chung said he was initially hesitant to submit the painting for a faculty art show out of concern that it would make some students feel uncomfortable, but ultimately decided to display it in hopes of starting a conversation.
Amid budget crisis, U Alaska president will still make more than U.S. president
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy received backlash for unveiling “devastating” budget cuts for the University of Alaska System, but has now decided to reduce the size of the cut. Meanwhile, UA system President Jim Johnson's annual salary is still more than the salary of the president of the entire country.
Alaska cuts dozens of degree programs as enrollment dwindles
Cut programs include chemistry and sociology. The University of Alaska’s Board of Regents approved the discontinuation of dozens of undergraduate degrees and certificate programs.