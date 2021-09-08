CA college creates 'Vice President for Humanism, Equity, and Anti-Racism' post

Western University of Health Sciences announced last week its first Vice President for Humanism, Equity, and Anti-Racism.

The incumbent, Suresh Appavoo, previously served as Senior Executive for Equity and Diversity at Southern Oregon University and will support Western University’s “humanistic mission” in this new position, according to the school.

“The establishment of this position and development of the Center for Humanism, Equity, and Anti-Racism are central to the continued evolution of WesternU’s commitment to our humanistic mission," Interim President Sylvia Manning said in the announcement.

“The core value of humanism and an institutional commitment to equity and anti-racism are what drew me to this inaugural leadership role at WesternU,” Appavoo added.

The American Humanist Association defines humanism as a "progressive philosophy of life that, without theism or other supernatural beliefs, affirms our ability and responsibility to lead ethical lives of personal fulfillment that aspire to the greater good.”

“From its inception, WesternU set out not to be just another medical school, but to be distinctive,” the university’s website explains. “Underlying a regimen of scientific and technical course work is a strong moral, humanistic approach to education and health care.”

Furthermore, the school hosts a Center for Humanism in the Health Professions that “provides programs designed to instill within educators and students the importance of compassion, understanding and empathy, whether in the classroom or in the examination room.”

