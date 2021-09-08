Federal court rules in favor of campus conservatives' lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a conservative student group at the State University of New York at Binghamton, allowing their lawsuit to proceed.

Lawrence Khan, a U.S. district judge denied SUNY Binghamton's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that the Young America's Foundation (YAF) can continue their lawsuit against university officials in their official capacity.

YAF had sued the university in July 2020 claiming that they have "demonstrated a pattern of unconstitutional censorship."

Jon Lizak, the President of Binghamton University College Republicans, told Campus Reform, "I believe this case is not only a significant case in the realm of one’s freedom to speak their mind in society, but it is also a representation of the struggle our nation is facing between the principles of Law and Order, and the tyranny of mob rule."

[RELATED: Conservative groups sue Binghamton over incident captured in 2019 viral video]

In 2019, conservative organizations had hosted an event with economist Art Laffer, which was interrupted by leftist protestors who taunted them. Two students were arrested in the aftermath and the university's student government then barred the College Republicans from holding meetings that year.

In response, YAF filed its lawsuit and the Department of Education announced it would then investigate the university.

[RELATED: Study promotes 'princess culture' for boys as way to combat society's idea of 'masculinity']

Lizak also commented on the significance of the lawsuit.

"If it is decided that the violent mob at Binghamton University had the right to physically shut down speech that makes them uncomfortable, it would set a dangerous precedent that only serves to aid anarchy and political violence."

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment, and the article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @ajmunguia23