Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of California Los Angeles
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: University of California Los Angeles

University of California Los Angeles is a public university within the University of California System. Around 31,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Noelle Fitchett | California Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4:35 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of California Los Angeles is a public university within the University of California System. Around 31,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Bruin Republicans

Bruins for Israel

Students Supporting Israel at UCLA

TAMID Group at UCLA

Turning Point USA - UCLA Chapter

Young Americans for Liberty

 

Liberal Organizations: 

580 Café/Wesley Foundation serving UCLA

ACEJAMHANAPAN+, People Against Police Brutality

Activism through Policy

Activism through Policy

American Constitution Society

BlaQue

BROAD SPECTRUM

Bruin Democrats

Bruins for Biden

DISRUPT

Dukeminier Awards Journal of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law

Eagle and the Condor Liberation Front

Fem Newsmagazine

Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine (GSJP)

If/When/How

Ignite at UCLA

Improving Dreams, Equality, Access and Success (IDEAS)

International Youth and Students for Social Equality

Jewish Voices for Peace at UCLA

JusticeWorkGroup

Lavender Health Alliance

Library and Archive OUTreach

MEChA's Youth Empowerment Conference

OUTLaw

Period at UCLA

Pride Alliance at DGSOM/CDU

Prism

QTPOCC

Queer Alliance

Queer and Trans in STEM

Queer Community Health

Queers for Public Health

Reproductive Justice Health Center

Student Activist Project

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)

Students United for Reproductive and Gender Equality (SURGE)

SWC Sexperts (formerly SWC Gender Health)

Taste the Rainbow

Transgender UCLA Pride

UC Coalition for Reproductive Justice

Yolotzonyo

Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCLA


OpenSecrets Data on University of California Los Angeles Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.8% of University of California Los Angeles employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of California Los Angeles has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”


COVID-19:

University of California Los Angeles is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, staff, academic appointees, postdoctoral researchers and trainees, as well as anyone accessing UC facilities or in-person UC programs.


Stories by Campus Reform about University of California Los Angeles:


UCLA prof: Give reparations to Latinos, too

A UCLA professor is calling for the U.S. to provide reparations for members of the Latino community. The professor suggested that such reparations could be in the form of amnesty or asylum.


Four months later, UCLA has not released contract with Chinese government

For the past four months, UCLA has repeatedly delayed its response to a public record request from ‘Campus Reform.’ Last year, an education rights organization won a lawsuit against UCLA after the school had delayed response to a public records request for over a year.


UCLA faculty call for admin to defund police

In an open letter to administrators, a UCLA faculty coalition called for ending the school’s relationship with the LAPD and defunding the UCPD. The letter also mentioned “reinvesting resources from policing toward teaching, research, and community initiatives that support Black life and racial and gender justice.”

Share this article
Staff image