Campus Profile: University of California Los Angeles
University of California Los Angeles is a public university within the University of California System. Around 31,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of California Los Angeles is a public university within the University of California System. Around 31,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Bruin Republicans
Bruins for Israel
Students Supporting Israel at UCLA
TAMID Group at UCLA
Turning Point USA - UCLA Chapter
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
580 Café/Wesley Foundation serving UCLA
ACEJAMHANAPAN+, People Against Police Brutality
Activism through Policy
Activism through Policy
American Constitution Society
BlaQue
BROAD SPECTRUM
Bruin Democrats
Bruins for Biden
DISRUPT
Dukeminier Awards Journal of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law
Eagle and the Condor Liberation Front
Fem Newsmagazine
Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine (GSJP)
If/When/How
Ignite at UCLA
Improving Dreams, Equality, Access and Success (IDEAS)
International Youth and Students for Social Equality
Jewish Voices for Peace at UCLA
JusticeWorkGroup
Lavender Health Alliance
Library and Archive OUTreach
MEChA's Youth Empowerment Conference
OUTLaw
Period at UCLA
Pride Alliance at DGSOM/CDU
Prism
QTPOCC
Queer Alliance
Queer and Trans in STEM
Queer Community Health
Queers for Public Health
Reproductive Justice Health Center
Student Activist Project
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)
Students United for Reproductive and Gender Equality (SURGE)
SWC Sexperts (formerly SWC Gender Health)
Taste the Rainbow
Transgender UCLA Pride
UC Coalition for Reproductive Justice
Yolotzonyo
Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCLA
OpenSecrets Data on University of California Los Angeles Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 89.8% of University of California Los Angeles employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of California Los Angeles has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
University of California Los Angeles is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, staff, academic appointees, postdoctoral researchers and trainees, as well as anyone accessing UC facilities or in-person UC programs.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of California Los Angeles:
UCLA prof: Give reparations to Latinos, too
A UCLA professor is calling for the U.S. to provide reparations for members of the Latino community. The professor suggested that such reparations could be in the form of amnesty or asylum.
Four months later, UCLA has not released contract with Chinese government
For the past four months, UCLA has repeatedly delayed its response to a public record request from ‘Campus Reform.’ Last year, an education rights organization won a lawsuit against UCLA after the school had delayed response to a public records request for over a year.
UCLA faculty call for admin to defund police
In an open letter to administrators, a UCLA faculty coalition called for ending the school’s relationship with the LAPD and defunding the UCPD. The letter also mentioned “reinvesting resources from policing toward teaching, research, and community initiatives that support Black life and racial and gender justice.”