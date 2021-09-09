Campus Reform | Texas Tech offers scholarship for 'LGBTQIA Leadership'
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Texas Tech offers scholarship for 'LGBTQIA Leadership'

Texas Tech University is awarding scholarships geared to the LGBTQIA community.

Scholarship requirements include an essay highlighting specifically support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Melissa Da Gama | Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, September 9, 2021 7:10 PM

Texas Tech University's  LGBTQIA Leadership/Service Scholarships may be awarded to students with less than a B-average, but do have "leadership/service experience" in the LGBTQ+ community. 

The $500 awards will go to "undergraduate and graduate students who demonstrate outstanding leadership in the LGBTQIA community." Requirements for this scholarship include being a full-time student at Texas Tech, with a minimum 2.5 GPA, and proof of leadership in the form of written essays and references. 

"Describe a situation in which you demonstrated leadership in matters particularly relevant to the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) people," one essay prompts reads.

[RELATED: Here's how much UC-Santa Barbara is willing to pay an LGBTQ 'advocate'] 

TTU junior Kenzie Gardener told Campus Reform that the scholarship is a "waste" of funds.

“There are other scholarships that serve the same purpose without catering to a small population," Gardener said.

However, Texas Tech is not the first university to sponsor a scholarship for social justice advocates.

[RELATED: HRC condemns Hopkins study as 'attack on LGBT communities']

This year, the student government at the California State University, Northridge approved funding for a social justice scholarship.

In May, Campus Reform reported on eight corporations that offer higher education scholarships on the basis of race. 

Additionally, Gonzaga University's student government has attempted to secure a $2,500 scholarship for illegal immigrants and the University of Minnesota created the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship in June 2020. 

Campus Reform reached out to Texas Tech for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image