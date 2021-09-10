WATCH: Students fear a second 9/11 after Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal

Saturday marks 20-year anniversary of 9/11 and America faces revived concerns of terrorism now that the Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan. Ushering in a new government, the Taliban has also seized billions of dollars in American military equipment left behind by the Biden administration, including helicopters, armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

After President Biden left Americans stranded, reports have surfaced that the Taliban has taken many of them hostage.

Campus Reform's Addison Smith went to Georgetown University to ask students if these events make them worried about another terrorist attack on American soil due to the rise of the Taliban.

Many students did tell Smith that they are now more concerned about another terrorist attack on America.

"I am [worried], I actually am. That's what happened last time they let Osama Bin Laden be out there", one student said.

"Absolutely. I mean, mostly because of the equipment we have left there... security has come a long way," another expressed. "But at the same time, I don't think it's enough."

One student suggested that, "[The Afghanistan crisis] poses one of the greatest threats that the United States have faced since 9/11."

Watch the full video above to see all of their responses.

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1