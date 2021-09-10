They took it: UTSA abolishes 'Come and Take It' football chant

The University of Texas at San Antonio is no longer using “Come and Take It” as a football chant.

In August, university President Taylor Eighmy expressed concern that “Come and Take It” is inseparably linked to political debates, including those over gun rights.

The chant is emblazoned on a flag waved at UTSA's football games and also used as a rallying cry during the fourth quarter.

The phrase has roots in the Battle of the Alamo, which occurred in San Antonio and preceded the formation of the Republic of Texas.

[RELATED: REPORT: UTexas donors succeed in saving 'Eyes of Texas' song from cancel culture]

Eighmy created “task force” to explore the school’s continued usage of the “Come and Take It” imagery and on Tuesday told the university community that UTSA would cease endorsing the phrase.

“After much research, consultation and deliberation, I am ending this rather young UTSA Athletics tradition at this time and will not be proceeding with the task force,” Eighmy wrote.

“The matter has become a distraction from our mission and is likely to continue shifting our focus away from our work yet to be accomplished," he continued. “I especially recognize that this decision will be unpopular with many of our loyal fans. The phrase — as well intended as it was upon inception and adoption — has increasingly become incongruent with UTSA Athletics and our institution’s mission and core values."

[RELATED: UT profs fire back at lawmakers, write that Critical Race Theory 'needs to be in our schools']

Eighmy also stated that UTSA will remove the phrase from its "digital environment," physical structures, and "licensed merchandise."

Eighmy charged Lisa Campos, vice president for intercollegiate athletics, to create a new fourth-quarter tradition.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Texas-San Antonio for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.