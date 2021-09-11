Smith: 5 times students, professors disrespected 9/11

From Tearing down memorial posters, to tweeting "Happy 9/11", and to calling on Americans to end their "obsession" with observing that infamous day, Addison Smith recalls five most appalling 9/11 stories reported by Campus Reform.

9/11 should be a time where American's can come together, unified, to remember the tragic attacks, but "unfortunately, not everyone in this country feels that way," Smith says.

To wrap up the episode on a positive note, Smith closes with a tweet from Representative Jim Jordan (OH), who said, "Despite everything, America is still the greatest country in the world."

Smith encourages viewers to have hope and to be grateful to live in America. He says:

"Sometimes we need to take a step back and remember, that despite all of the challenges we face and are facing, we are still the strongest, most just, most equitable, least racist, most generous country in the history of the world; objectively... Keep that in mind... Hope is a virtue, gratitude is a virtue, and love of country -- through thick and thin -- is certainly a virtue as well, and one that we should cling to."

