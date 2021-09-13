As Boghossian leaves PSU, school gets $1 mil for ‘antiracist’ computer science education

The National Science Foundation gave Portland State University nearly $1 million to develop “antiracist” computer science education in Oregon.

On August 13, the federal agency gave the school $999,968 to “expand the learning community of equity focused [computer science] educators” by offering professional development “to teachers across the state, particularly in districts that serve historically excluded from commuter science.”

The move comes as PSU philosophy professor Peter Boghossian resigned from his position and blasted the school for its surrender to woke social justice warriors.

Boghossian's teaching portfolio had included "Science and Pseudoscience" and "The Philosophy of Education," according to his resignation letter.

The Exploring Computer Science program at Portland State has existed since 2017, and according to the grant, will develop “antiracist curriculum and equitable programs of study in their schools and districts, and learning how to engage in district, regional, and statewide efforts to advance equity in Computer Science and STEM education.”

The project team will also work with the Oregon Department of Education to “develop a computer science equitable learning outcomes report card to help statewide leadership celebrate the successes of schools that are broadening participation in the CS courses and programs of study.”

Faculty from three universities — as well as a computer science teacher from McMinnville High School — will be involved in the initiative.

The state of Oregon recently enacted a bill that would allow high school seniors to graduate without basic competence in math or reading.

The legislation — signed by Gov. Kate Brown in July — explains that "a student may not be required to show proficiency in Essential Learning Skills as a condition of receiving a high school diploma.”

The move follows Oregon State University and the University of Oregon no longer requiring the SAT or ACT for applicants.

Campus Reform reached out to Portland State University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.