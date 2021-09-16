WATCH: Students sign petition to abolish the U.S. Constitution

With Constitution Day on Friday, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked with University of Florida students about the U.S. Constitution to see if they think the document is still relevant today, or if should be scrapped and remade.

Students told Campus Reform they think the Constitution is outdated and should be revised.

“It has to be,” one student said. “It was written in the late 1700’s, it wasn’t written for the 21st century.”

“There are a lot of outdated things in there that nowadays aren’t accepted,” another iterated.

[RELATED VIDEO: What do students know about the Constitution?]

When Jacobson asked if students think the Constitution is a symbol of the patriarchy, all of them answered in the affirmative.

“The time period was rich old white men and that's exactly what that document says, and stands for and vouches for,” one student said.” Another student said, “they didn’t have a perspective nor were they seeking it.”

Jacobson then asked students if they would sign a petition to abolish the current U.S. Constitution and create a new, supposedly more inclusive document for the 21st century.

Dozens of students signed the petition.

“It should be abolished,” one student said. “It’s time for a new Constitution.”

One student claimed the Constitution is the root of America’s issues. “It’s one of them, you can also lead it back to capitalism,” the student added.

Watch the full video above.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson