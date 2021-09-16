Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of Pennsylvania
No results

Campus Profile: University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania is a private university in Philadelphia. Around 10,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Claire Alfree | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, September 16, 2021 2:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society at Penn

College Republicans

Penn for Liberty

Penn Israel Alliance

PIPAC (Penn Israel Public Affairs Committee)

Students Supporting Israel at Penn


Liberal Organizations: 

Amnesty International at Penn

Fossil Free Penn

F-Word: A Collection of Feminist Voices

Law Students for a Democratic Society 

oSTEM at Penn

Penn Association for Gender Equity

Penn Association for Gender Equity (PAGE)

Penn Community for Justice

Penn Democrats

Penn for Biden

Penn for Immigrant Rights

Penn J-Bagel

Penn Justice Democrats

Penn Non-Cis

Penn Students Against the Occupation (PAO)

Penn Young Democratic Socialists of America

Q-INE Magazine

Quake Magazine

Queer and Asian

Queer People of Color

Queer Student Alliance

The Chavurah 

Wharton Alliance


OpenSecrets Data on University of Pennsylvania Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.39% of University of Pennsylvania employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.61% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Pennsylvania has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.



COVID-19:

University of Pennsylvania is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, staff, and postdocs.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Pennsylvania:


UPenn business school panel tells Whites to 'use your privilege' to help Blacks

A University of Pennsylvania panel insisted that structural racism is to blame for the lack of diversity in venture capital. One panelist encouraged White people to "use your privilege" to help Black people.. 


Ivy League president participates in Ferguson 'die-in', offends campus police

UPenn president Amy Gutmann participated in a “die-in” protest alongside students at her holiday party with on-duty campus police officers in attendance. The head of the UPenn police officers’ union called her actions a “slap in the face.”


'Biden Center' at UPenn named in complaint alleging undisclosed China funds

The complaint includes allegations against the university's Biden Center, named for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. A nonprofit watchdog has filed a complaint alleging that the University of Pennsylvania failed to accurately report foreign gifts.

