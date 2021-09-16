Campus Profile: University of Pennsylvania
University of Pennsylvania is a private university in Philadelphia. Around 10,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society at Penn
College Republicans
Penn for Liberty
Penn Israel Alliance
PIPAC (Penn Israel Public Affairs Committee)
Students Supporting Israel at Penn
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International at Penn
Fossil Free Penn
F-Word: A Collection of Feminist Voices
Law Students for a Democratic Society
oSTEM at Penn
Penn Association for Gender Equity
Penn Community for Justice
Penn Democrats
Penn for Biden
Penn for Immigrant Rights
Penn J-Bagel
Penn Justice Democrats
Penn Non-Cis
Penn Students Against the Occupation (PAO)
Penn Young Democratic Socialists of America
Q-INE Magazine
Quake Magazine
Queer and Asian
Queer People of Color
Queer Student Alliance
The Chavurah
Wharton Alliance
OpenSecrets Data on University of Pennsylvania Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.39% of University of Pennsylvania employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.61% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Pennsylvania has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Pennsylvania is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, staff, and postdocs.
UPenn business school panel tells Whites to 'use your privilege' to help Blacks
A University of Pennsylvania panel insisted that structural racism is to blame for the lack of diversity in venture capital. One panelist encouraged White people to "use your privilege" to help Black people..
Ivy League president participates in Ferguson 'die-in', offends campus police
UPenn president Amy Gutmann participated in a “die-in” protest alongside students at her holiday party with on-duty campus police officers in attendance. The head of the UPenn police officers’ union called her actions a “slap in the face.”
'Biden Center' at UPenn named in complaint alleging undisclosed China funds
The complaint includes allegations against the university's Biden Center, named for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. A nonprofit watchdog has filed a complaint alleging that the University of Pennsylvania failed to accurately report foreign gifts.